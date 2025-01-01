Krutrim
Krutrim Acquires BharatSahAIyak to Expand AI in Public Sector
Krutrim plans to integrate BharatSahAIyak's vernacular, AI-powered solutions into its own suite of offerings, leveraging its proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), cloud infrastructure, and the Kruti agentic AI assistant platform.
Ola's Krutrim Unveils AI Assistant 'Kruti' with Agentic Capabilities for Everyday Tasks
The assistant is available in 13 Indian languages and can respond in various tones and formats ranging from concise summaries to detailed narratives depending on the user's needs and the conversation's context
Bhavish Makes Slew Of Announcements At Sankalp Event
The Founder and CEO announced a rebranding of its ride-hailing division from Ola Cabs to Ola Consumer.
Ola Launches Krutrim Cloud to Provide Access to AI Computing Infrastructure
With a made-in-India twist, Ola's Krutrim aims to take on AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini AI, focusing on developers.