Krutrim, India's first AI unicorn founded by Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal, has launched a new AI assistant named Kruti, aimed at redefining how Indians interact with digital assistants.

Unlike conventional chatbots, Kruti is built with what the company calls "agentic" capabilities, meaning it can perform actions on behalf of users, not just respond to queries. The assistant supports both voice and text interactions and is designed to understand user intent, adapt to preferences, and execute tasks such as booking cabs, paying bills, ordering food, generating images, and assisting with research.

Kruti marks a significant step forward for Krutrim, especially as it attempts to strengthen its position in India's fast-evolving AI ecosystem. The assistant is available in 13 Indian languages and can respond in various tones and formats ranging from concise summaries to detailed narratives depending on the user's needs and the conversation's context. The platform is also equipped with memory and contextual awareness, enabling it to personalise responses based on prior interactions.

"Kruti is the first real step towards the future of AI where technology doesn't just talk back, but actually helps you get things done," said Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Krutrim. "We've built Kruti to work the way Indians live multilingual, mobile-first and intuitive."

The launch of Kruti comes after some scepticism from developers and industry observers, who had earlier raised concerns about the performance and reliability of Krutrim's language models and infrastructure. The new assistant is powered by Krutrim V2, the company's upgraded large language model, built using a combination of proprietary architecture and open-source technologies.

To promote wider adoption, Krutrim is offering Kruti's advanced features including image generation, research assistance, and read-aloud capabilities free of charge. It also comes with a developer-friendly software development kit (SDK), enabling third-party platforms to embed Kruti's services, including its memory management and tool orchestration, with minimal coding effort.

Beyond its individual capabilities, Kruti seeks to reduce the friction typically associated with switching between multiple apps. It delivers output in streamlined formats like tables, summaries, or story-style content that suit the user's device and situation. The assistant replaces Krutrim's earlier chatbot beta, reflecting the company's broader shift toward building AI that is more practical, accessible, and locally attuned.