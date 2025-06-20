Krutrim plans to integrate BharatSahAIyak's vernacular, AI-powered solutions into its own suite of offerings, leveraging its proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), cloud infrastructure, and the Kruti agentic AI assistant platform.

Bhavish Aggarwal-led AI startup Krutrim has acquired BharatSahAIyak, a public-sector-focused AI company, from consulting firm Samagra, in a strategic move to deepen its footprint in government and citizen services.

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the acquisition marks a significant step towards Krutrim's mission of democratising AI across India.

Krutrim plans to integrate BharatSahAIyak's vernacular, AI-powered solutions into its own suite of offerings, leveraging its proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs), cloud infrastructure, and the Kruti agentic AI assistant platform. The merger also includes onboarding Samagra's core AI team to ensure continuity and innovation.

A Krutrim spokesperson said, "Integrating BharatSahAIyak into the Krutrim ecosystem widens its offerings, lending cutting-edge AI-centric assistance and support to a range of government initiatives, programs, and schemes. This integration enhances our ability to build AI that is inclusive, intuitive, and deeply rooted in the lived realities of India."

Founded in 2023, Krutrim has developed full-stack AI capabilities in language, vision, and speech. Its latest innovation, Kruti, is India's first agentic AI assistant capable of handling tasks like cab bookings, bill payments, voice interactions, and image generation.

BharatSahAIyak, on the other hand, specialises in Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) based AI bots that provide multilingual, voice-led experiences tailored to Indian users. Its successful implementations include:

KumbhSahAIyak – India's first AI chatbot for Maha Kumbh 2025, offering pilgrims 24/7 assistance.

– India's first AI chatbot for Maha Kumbh 2025, offering pilgrims 24/7 assistance. AMA Krushi AI – a voice-led agriculture advisory chatbot for Odisha's farmers in local languages.

With Krutrim's infrastructure, these applications can now scale to more sectors, including healthcare, education, and governance, reaching even last-mile users.

The acquisition follows several ambitious announcements from Krutrim, including its Krutrim AI Lab, the BharatBench open-source initiative, and a plan to scale data center capacity to 1 GW by 2028. The company has also committed up to USD 1.2 billion in AI development funding in the coming years.

Krutrim became a unicorn in January 2024 after raising around USD 75 million from investors like Z47 (formerly Matrix) and the Sarin Family. While recent media reports hinted at another fundraising round, the company has denied any ongoing discussions.