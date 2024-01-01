Kumar Mangalam Birla
Kumar Mangalam Birla 'Paints' a Revenue Target of INR 10,000 Crore
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Grasim Industries Ltd, is confident in the company's new paint venture, stating a bold revenue target of INR 10,000 crore
India Could Lose This Private Telco If Govt Doesn't Provide Relief
On Friday, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group said that Vodafone Idea could shut down if there was no additional relief from the government.
Amazon Wants More & Maruti is in a Zen Mood: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Kumar Mangalam Birla's Note on Indian Economy & HTC's Farewell From the Country: 4 Things to Know Today
