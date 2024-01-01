Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla 'Paints' a Revenue Target of INR 10,000 Crore

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Grasim Industries Ltd, is confident in the company's new paint venture, stating a bold revenue target of INR 10,000 crore

By Entrepreneur Staff
India Could Lose This Private Telco If Govt Doesn't Provide Relief

On Friday, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group said that Vodafone Idea could shut down if there was no additional relief from the government.

Amazon Wants More & Maruti is in a Zen Mood: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.