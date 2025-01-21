You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian industrialist and Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla envisions 2025 to be a year of navigating uncertainties while embracing immense possibilities. Reflecting on the last two decades, he describes this period as "an era of tectonic shifts—where changes that once took centuries now unfold in decades." From technological revolutions to globalization and sustainability challenges, the world has undergone transformations that have redefined every aspect of life.

Birla sees 2025 as a year to embrace what he calls the "U3 world—uncertain, unpredictable, and unorthodox." "This reset is not something to resist but to embrace. It represents the paradox of our time—a world full of possibilities yet shadowed by ambiguity," he explains.

The "T Factor" effect

One factor he believes will shape 2025 is the "T Factor"—The Trump Factor. "The geopolitical shifts that could result from this will have profound implications for the global economy and businesses," he explained. Despite this, Birla remains confident in the enduring strength of the India-US relationship. "The US economy's dynamism remains unmatched, and our ongoing investments of over USD 15 billion will continue to contribute to the revitalization of its manufacturing sector.

India, too, is poised to lead in the new global order. Birla highlights the country's growing industrial power. He explains that the migration of Apple's ecosystem to India is a powerful symbol of this transition; soon, a quarter of the world's iPhones could be made in India.

"India's automobile ecosystem, too, has matured into a global powerhouse, exporting components and vehicles to markets worldwide," Birla emphasizes. He further adds, "UltraTech Cement crossed the capacity milestone of 150 MTPA in 2024. UltraTech today produces well over 1.5 times the total cement output of the United States and commands a capacity exceeding 80 percent of Europe's. To me, this is a marker of India's rising industrial strength and its emergence as a pivotal player in the global manufacturing renaissance."

Birla also emphasizes the importance of investing in talent and innovation. "Talent is the foundation of the future," he says.

Looking ahead

Birla envisions technology as a unifying force. "The next wave of innovation will focus on deeper, more meaningful connections. Authenticity and shared purpose will redefine how businesses, governments, and communities engage," he predicts.

His vision for 2025 is clear: "To use our scale, resources, and leadership to drive positive change and create better outcomes for all stakeholders. Business must always be a force for good."