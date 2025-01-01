Kunal Bahl
Meet the Indicorns: 202 Startups That Scaled with Profitability
Focusing on the sectoral trends, Fintech (50 startups), E-commerce (16), and Logistics (13) are leading India's profit-first growth. Regionally, Delhi NCR emerged at the top with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).
Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal Raise Stake in SoftBank-Backed Unicommerce
According to company filings, the duo purchased 93,500 shares for approximately INR 1 crore (INR 98.96 lakh), raising their total holding to 10.85%, including direct ownership and shares held through their controlled entities.
Titan Capital Winners Fund Secures INR 200 Cr with Snapdeal Founders as Anchor Investors
The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions.