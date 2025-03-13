Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal Raise Stake in SoftBank-Backed Unicommerce According to company filings, the duo purchased 93,500 shares for approximately INR 1 crore (INR 98.96 lakh), raising their total holding to 10.85%, including direct ownership and shares held through their controlled entities.

The promoters of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, have increased their stake in the retail and ecommerce enablement SaaS firm by acquiring additional shares from the market.

According to company filings, the duo purchased 93,500 shares for approximately INR 1 crore (INR 98.96 lakh), raising their total holding to 10.85%, including direct ownership and shares held through their controlled entities. Notably, Unicommerce clarified that Bahl and Bansal have never sold any of their shares, including during the company's public listing.

Unicommerce provides ecommerce and retail solutions to over 7,000 customers across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Its extensive client base includes FabIndia, Lenskart, Timex, TCNS, Mamaearth, Sugar, Emami, Urban Company, boAt, Portronics, TMRW, and Mensa.

The company's flagship platform, Uniware, has been instrumental in its growth, recording an annualized transaction run rate of over 1 billion order items in Q3 FY25.

Further expanding its market presence, Unicommerce acquired Shipway in November, entering the courier aggregation, shipping automation, and marketing automation sectors. In the first phase, it acquired a 42.76% stake for INR 68.4 crore, with plans to secure full ownership within a year.

Unicommerce reported a 62% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching INR 6.29 crore, up from INR 3.88 crore in Q3 FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit surged 40.7%, while revenue for the first nine months of FY25 grew 16.2% YoY, reaching INR 89.5 crore.

With strong financial performance and strategic expansion, Unicommerce continues to strengthen its position as a key player in ecommerce enablement.
