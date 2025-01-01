lab-grown diamond

News and Trends

Aukera Raises USD 15 Mn Funding to Expand Lab-Grown Diamond Retail Footprint

The funding round was led by Peak XV Partners, with continued backing from existing investors including Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, Prath Ventures, and Alteria Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

True Diamond Bags INR 26 Cr from India Quotient, Titan Capital, and Huddle Ventures

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate the Mumbai-based brand's omnichannel growth, particularly focusing on expanding offline retail presence.

News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

News and Trends

Priyanka Gill Steps Down from Kalaari to Lead COLUXE into India's Luxury Market

Leveraging technology, COLUXE focuses on AI-powered personalisation, multi-use jewellery settings, and virtual try-ons, making fine jewellery more accessible for everyday wear.