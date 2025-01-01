lab-grown diamond
Aukera Raises USD 15 Mn Funding to Expand Lab-Grown Diamond Retail Footprint
The funding round was led by Peak XV Partners, with continued backing from existing investors including Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, Prath Ventures, and Alteria Capital.
True Diamond Bags INR 26 Cr from India Quotient, Titan Capital, and Huddle Ventures
The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate the Mumbai-based brand's omnichannel growth, particularly focusing on expanding offline retail presence.
Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn
The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.
Priyanka Gill Steps Down from Kalaari to Lead COLUXE into India's Luxury Market
Leveraging technology, COLUXE focuses on AI-powered personalisation, multi-use jewellery settings, and virtual try-ons, making fine jewellery more accessible for everyday wear.