Lab grown diamond jewellery brand ONYA has secured INR 5.5 crore in a pre seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC with additional participation from several angel investors, including MyGate founders Vijay Arishetty, Abhishek Kumar, Shreyans Daga and Rohit Jindal, along with Amal Mishra and Alkendra Pratap Singh.

The Bengaluru based startup said the new funds will support the expansion of its offline retail presence across major Indian cities.

Founded in 2024 by Himani Yadav and Gaurav Choudhary, ONYA focuses on making sustainable and high quality lab grown diamond jewellery accessible to a wider audience. The brand positions itself as a modern and conscious luxury option with an emphasis on contemporary designs, customisation and customer education through its knowledge hub.

ONYA stated that it aims to offer greater brilliance at nearly a fifth of the cost of natural diamonds while providing a Lifetime Exchange and Buyback assurance.

In less than a year, the startup claims to have expanded to four profitable high street stores in Bengaluru and currently records a monthly revenue run rate of INR 2 crore. It now plans to introduce new product ranges, open more experience driven stores and strengthen its engagement with consumers seeking conscious luxury.

ONYA competes with brands such as Limelight Diamonds, Grown Diamonds and Fiona Diamonds.