Lab Grown Diamond Brand ONYA Attracts INR 5.5 Cr in Pre Seed Investment The round was led by Zeropearl VC with additional participation from several angel investors, including MyGate founders Vijay Arishetty, Abhishek Kumar, Shreyans Daga and Rohit Jindal, along with Amal Mishra and Alkendra Pratap Singh.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Gaurav Choudhary & Himani Yadav, Co-founders of ONYA

Lab grown diamond jewellery brand ONYA has secured INR 5.5 crore in a pre seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC with additional participation from several angel investors, including MyGate founders Vijay Arishetty, Abhishek Kumar, Shreyans Daga and Rohit Jindal, along with Amal Mishra and Alkendra Pratap Singh.

The Bengaluru based startup said the new funds will support the expansion of its offline retail presence across major Indian cities.

Founded in 2024 by Himani Yadav and Gaurav Choudhary, ONYA focuses on making sustainable and high quality lab grown diamond jewellery accessible to a wider audience. The brand positions itself as a modern and conscious luxury option with an emphasis on contemporary designs, customisation and customer education through its knowledge hub.

ONYA stated that it aims to offer greater brilliance at nearly a fifth of the cost of natural diamonds while providing a Lifetime Exchange and Buyback assurance.

In less than a year, the startup claims to have expanded to four profitable high street stores in Bengaluru and currently records a monthly revenue run rate of INR 2 crore. It now plans to introduce new product ranges, open more experience driven stores and strengthen its engagement with consumers seeking conscious luxury.

ONYA competes with brands such as Limelight Diamonds, Grown Diamonds and Fiona Diamonds.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae