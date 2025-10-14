The funding round was led by Dinesh Talera and family, founders of the Mysore Saree Udyog, alongside Venture Catalysts, an early-stage investment platform.

Réia Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has raised INR 2 crore in a pre-seed funding round to expand its engagement ring and everyday jewellery collections, and strengthen its retail and omnichannel presence.

Since its inception two years ago, the brand has built three profitable stores across Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Coimbatore.

According to Réia, its "capital-efficient" approach is helped by its franchise model, which enables the brand to scale rapidly while maintaining profitability. The company said in a release that the investment will accelerate its next phase of retail expansion, strengthen its omnichannel footprint, and deepen innovation across engagement rings and versatile everyday jewellery.

Réia Diamonds said that it will deploy the capital to accelerate its next phase of retail expansion, strengthen its omnichannel presence, and continue innovating in the engagement ring segment and versatile everyday jewellery collections.

According to the company, this expansion comes at a pivotal time for India's lab-grown diamond market, which is estimated at USD 300–350 million in 2024 and projected to grow at a ~15 per cent CAGR over the next decade, reflecting rising demand for accessible, ethical, and contemporary diamond jewellery.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Prapanjj S K Kota, Founder -CEO at Réia Diamonds, said, "This funding allows us to accelerate Réia's growth, expand our retail presence and distribution, and reach more women across India with our modern, versatile, and ethically crafted jewellery. Engagement rings remain at the heart of our offering, alongside everyday designer pieces designed to celebrate individuality, elegance, and life's moments. With this support, we can innovate faster, serve our customers better, and make diamond ownership aspirational yet attainable for every woman."