Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Réia Diamonds Secures Pre-Seed Funding The funding round was led by Dinesh Talera and family, founders of the Mysore Saree Udyog, alongside Venture Catalysts, an early-stage investment platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Réia Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has raised INR 2 crore in a pre-seed funding round to expand its engagement ring and everyday jewellery collections, and strengthen its retail and omnichannel presence.

Since its inception two years ago, the brand has built three profitable stores across Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Coimbatore.

According to Réia, its "capital-efficient" approach is helped by its franchise model, which enables the brand to scale rapidly while maintaining profitability. The company said in a release that the investment will accelerate its next phase of retail expansion, strengthen its omnichannel footprint, and deepen innovation across engagement rings and versatile everyday jewellery.

The funding round was led by Dinesh Talera and family, founders of the Mysore Saree Udyog, alongside Venture Catalysts, an early-stage investment platform.

Réia Diamonds said that it will deploy the capital to accelerate its next phase of retail expansion, strengthen its omnichannel presence, and continue innovating in the engagement ring segment and versatile everyday jewellery collections.

According to the company, this expansion comes at a pivotal time for India's lab-grown diamond market, which is estimated at USD 300–350 million in 2024 and projected to grow at a ~15 per cent CAGR over the next decade, reflecting rising demand for accessible, ethical, and contemporary diamond jewellery.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Prapanjj S K Kota, Founder -CEO at Réia Diamonds, said, "This funding allows us to accelerate Réia's growth, expand our retail presence and distribution, and reach more women across India with our modern, versatile, and ethically crafted jewellery. Engagement rings remain at the heart of our offering, alongside everyday designer pieces designed to celebrate individuality, elegance, and life's moments. With this support, we can innovate faster, serve our customers better, and make diamond ownership aspirational yet attainable for every woman."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Freelancers, Stop Chasing Clients — Here's How to Get Them to Come to You

Discover how to make marketing effective and manageable as a busy freelance service provider.

By Laura Briggs
News and Trends

HouseEazy Raises ₹150 Cr in Series B Round Led by Accel

According to the company, the capital infusion will fuel technology advancements, geographic expansion, and brand growth, while strengthening HouseEazy's portfolio of services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

Solitude Isn't Your Enemy — Here's How to Turn It Into Your Greatest Advantage

Don't rush to fill the void of loneliness with noise. Embrace the quiet, learn from it and let it shape you into a more resilient, focused and effective leader.

By Aytekin Tank
News and Trends

Airoclip Bags $2.75Mn Seed Round from T-Accelerate Capital, Centre Court Capital & BITKRAFT Ventures

Airoclip said that the fresh capital will be used towards accelerating the development of its proprietary game personalization technology and strengthening its teams across game development, data, design, and marketing.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

6 Ways to Make Money Online in 2025

Online selling is no longer about chasing fads but rather choosing the right business model and executing it well. Here's what's actually working for entrepreneurs today.

By Katie Melissa