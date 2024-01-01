Leo Capital
Leo Capital Announces First Close of EUR 25 Mn Nordic Fund, Eyes 25 Early-Stage B2B Investments
The fund will seek to support approximately 25 Nordic B2B startups from pre-seed stage onwards, investing between USD 250K and USD 400K through its first cheque.
Leo Capital: Supporting Innovation Across Tech Sectors
Leo Capital has raised around USD 200 million across three early-stage funds, backing over 50 startups in diverse sectors including B2B SaaS, fintech, blockchain, and healthtech.