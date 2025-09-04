The fresh funding will be channelled towards scaling its flagship products, BioCanvas and Prism AI.

AI healthcare startup Reveal HealthTech has secured USD 7.2 million in a Series A funding round led by Leo Capital, with participation from Sanos Capital.

The US-headquartered company focuses on providing cross-functional technology services to healthcare organisations through engineering, clinical expertise, and strategic support.

Reveal HealthTech, incubated in 2023 by W Health Ventures and 2070 Health, is positioning itself as a technology partner for US hospitals, life sciences firms, and medical device makers.

The fresh funding will be channelled towards scaling its flagship products, BioCanvas and Prism AI. BioCanvas uses multimodal artificial intelligence to accelerate clinical trial recruitment and oncology research, while Prism AI streamlines workflow automation in healthcare operations.

The company was co-founded by technology services veteran Sanchit Mullick and Boston Children's Hospital surgeon Dr Salim Ashar. Mullick explained that the idea stemmed from the vast amounts of digital data created during two decades of electronic health record adoption in the United States.

"The country had just seen about 20 years of electronic health record implementations, and there was this gold mine of digital data that could be leveraged," Mullick said. He added that the company's goal is not to replace doctors but to rethink how workflows operate. "AI in healthcare is often equated with clinical decision support. But that's just a sliver of the opportunity. We are using AI to amplify and streamline clinical workflows."

In one case, the company developed a predictive model for a US medical device maker that improved patient adherence by 10 to 15 percent, leading to better outcomes in chronic disease management.

Reveal HealthTech employs around 120 people across the US and India, with leadership in the US and a Bengaluru team driving large-scale development.

Competitors in this space include Innovaccer, Qure.ai, and HealthPlix.