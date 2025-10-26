Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For Ravi Srivastava, Partner at Leo Capital, the most exciting startups are not just building for India but for the world. "We back early-stage technology startups building from India for the world," he said.

Leo Capital focuses on AI-native SaaS platforms, deep tech, and innovations that combine disciplines such as life sciences and engineering. Srivastava explains that the firm is flexible in its approach. "We are sector aware, not sector bound," he added, with strengths in fintech, insurtech, and applied AI.

The firm typically invests at the seed to pre-series A stage. "This is where capital is catalytic," Srivastava stated. "Our hands-on support in GTM, hiring, and product strategy can dramatically alter a startup's trajectory."

He believes that many high-potential sectors are still flying under the radar. "Applied AI for SMEs, digitisation in logistics and healthcare, and compliance infrastructure are underhyped," he noted. In contrast, he finds "consumer social and undifferentiated B2C plays chasing vanity metrics" to be overhyped.

When evaluating founders, location takes a back seat. "We evaluate founders on ambition, clarity, and market insight, not zip code," he said.

Srivastava also sees India's challenges as openings for innovation. "Constraints often create the best opportunities," he explained. "We back founders who see regulation as a moat, not a blocker."

He looks for clarity of thought, capital efficiency, and a high agency mindset in founders. One standout is LambdaTest, a company that scaled to USD 50 million ARR from India while serving global markets.

Looking ahead, Srivastava believes Indian startups will not just adopt global tech but build it. "The next wave will come from India's native infrastructure: identity, payments, compliance, ESG tooling, and AI-embedded products," he highlighted.

Facts: