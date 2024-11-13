The following Indian startups have recently announced new funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI-Driven Wealth Tech Startup Zeplyn Raises USD 3 Mn to Streamline Financial Advisory Workflows

New York-based SaaS startup Zeplyn, founded in 2023 by former Google engineers Era Jain and Divam Jain, has raised USD 3 million in a funding round led by Leo Capital, with participation from Converge and several angel investors.

This funding will support Zeplyn's plans to expand its engineering, product, sales, and marketing teams, as well as accelerate product development.

Zeplyn's flagship product, an AI-powered Meeting Assistant, is tailored specifically for financial advisors and wealth management firms. The tool converts unstructured conversational data into precise meeting notes, helping advisors streamline their workflows by automating time-consuming administrative tasks.

According to CEO Era Jain, financial advisors typically spend around 10-12 hours weekly on meeting documentation and follow-up tasks, with Zeplyn now reducing this time by over 90%. Jain highlights that nearly 60% of essential client data is gathered during meetings, yet less than a quarter is accurately documented due to the burden of manual note-taking.

Zeplyn's CTO, Divam Jain, emphasised that the platform meets high security and compliance standards crucial to the wealth management sector, protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) while seamlessly updating client records.

Built to integrate with industry-specific CRMs like Salesforce, Redtail, and Wealthbox, Zeplyn offers a platform-agnostic, plug-and-play solution for virtual and in-person meetings. By harnessing AI to streamline wealth management, Zeplyn enables advisors to focus more on client relationships and strategic planning, reshaping the sector with an AI-native approach.

B2B Visa Platform StampMyVisa Secures INR 6.6 Cr in Pre-Series A Round

B2B visa platform StampMyVisa has raised INR 6.6 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

This capital will drive the company's rapid expansion, enhance its AI-powered technology, and enable the introduction of new services aimed at revolutionising international travel and visa management for businesses.

Founded by Rahul Borude and Pravin Wadekar, StampMyVisa simplifies the often complex visa application process for corporates, travel agents, MICE companies, and OTAs.

The platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline visa processing, ensuring faster approvals, fewer errors, and enhanced global compliance. This scalable, user-friendly solution is set to transform how businesses manage international travel documentation, allowing them to scale globally with ease.

The newly raised funds will be used to expand StampMyVisa's presence across India, improve its AI capabilities, and launch new products such as SMV Protect Insurance, which refunds visa fees if an application is rejected, and Travel eSIMs, offering further value to users. The company also aims to handle one million visas annually within the next 12–18 months.

Rahul Borude, Co-founder and CEO, emphasised that the Indian travel sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a growing middle class and increased demand for global travel. "AI will revolutionise how Indians manage visas and help businesses scale effortlessly," he said, positioning StampMyVisa as a key player in the future of global travel.

LegalKart Secures INR 6.5 Cr in Latest Funding Round to Expand Legal Services Across India

LegalKart, a leading legal consultation platform, has raised INR 6.5 crore in its latest funding round from existing investors.

The fresh infusion of capital will be used to accelerate growth and enhance its AI-driven legal technology solutions.

Founded in 2019 by Arvind Singhatiya, LegalKart aims to make legal services more accessible and affordable. As India's instant legal consultation app, it enables users to connect with legal professionals in all Indian languages via audio and video calls, offering round-the-clock support.

Beyond consultations, LegalKart provides a comprehensive suite of services, including property document verification, vehicle challan payments, and legal document drafting, helping users address diverse legal needs efficiently.

Over the past 8 months, LegalKart claims to have witnessed a staggering 453% increase in its business topline, highlighting its growing success in bridging the gap between consumers and legal professionals.

The new funds will help LegalKart expand its presence in Tier II and Tier III cities and develop more AI-powered products.

Arvind Singhatiya, Founder of LegalKart, said, "This investment reinforces our commitment to simplifying legal services using the latest technology and making them accessible to everyone. This new round of funding is a significant milestone for us as we work towards revolutionising the legal landscape in India. Our AI-driven solutions aim to bring transparency, efficiency, and reliability to the legal process, empowering people to address their legal needs seamlessly."