TERN Group Raises USD 24 Mn in Series A to Boost Global Workforce Mobility The Series A funding round was led by Notion Capital with participation from RTP Global, LocalGlobe, EQ2 Ventures, Leo Capital.

TERN Group, a UK-headquartered global talent mobility platform, has secured USD 24 million in Series A funding round led by Notion Capital with participation from RTP Global, LocalGlobe, EQ2 Ventures, Leo Capital.

Existing investors including Presight, Tom Stafford, the former NHS Chairman, and the CEO of AXA Healthcare also participated in the round.

With this round, TERN Group's total funding has reached USD 33 million, as per the company's official release.

The fresh funds will be used to expand geographies, further invest in AI, and scaling training and operations.

The company, founded in 2023 by IIT Bombay alumni and second-time entrepreneurs Avinav Nigam and Krishna Ramkumar, aims to make India the skill capital of the world. The platform focuses on enabling ethical and transparent recruitment of healthcare professionals for international markets, particularly Europe and the GCC.

Avinav Nigam, Founder and CEO of TERN Group, said, "With India's talent at the heart of our mission, TERN Group is building the workforce infrastructure that makes global healthcare careers seamless, transparent, and trusted. This funding allows us to double down on three priorities: expanding into new geographies, investing further in our AI platform, and scaling our training and operations to support thousands more professionals every year."

The firm said that TERN has witnessed rapid growth, recording a ten-fold increase in the past year and nearing INR 200 crore in annualised revenues. The company has expanded its presence to 13 countries, including Germany, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and North Africa.

More than 650,000 professionals are registered on its platform.

The firm claims to work with state governments, the National Skill Development Corporation, and the Trained Nurses' Association of India to ensure large-scale training and compliance.

Competitors in the global healthcare talent mobility space include TrueProfile, Medacs Global, and ODEPC.
