Hyderabad's Marut Dronetech Raises USD 6.2 Mn to Propel Drone Technology in Agriculture
With the raised funds, the platform aims to boost agricultural drone development, expand rural service networks, establish "Drone-as-a-Service" hubs, launch 17 drone academies, and enhance R&D for advanced agricultural applications.
Info Edge Ventures, Pi Ventures, and Kalaari Capital Co-Lead USD 6 Mn Investment in Clean Electric
The new capital will be used to bolster research and development, expand the sales and operations teams, and develop new products.
Clean Electric Secures INR 48.5 Cr in Series A Funding to Propel Expansion and Innovation
Clean Electric aims to use the proceeds for working capital requirements, expansion, capital expenditure, and general corporate purposes.
Seeds Fincap Raises USD 8.5 Mn Led by Lok Capital and Matrix Partners to Boost MSME Lending and Tech Infrastructure
The Gurugram-based lender provides secured and unsecured loans to MSMEs ranging from INR 1–5 lakhs in ticket size.