India's startup ecosystem witnessed a flurry of activity this week with significant investments pouring into diverse sectors ranging from retail fashion and fintech to logistics, agri-finance, and hyperlocal services. The startups featured this week not only captured investor interest but also reflect the country's evolving digital and consumer landscapes. Here's a roundup of the most notable funding deals from May 24 to May 30.

Citykart

Founded in December 2015 by Sudhanshu Agarwal, Citykart is based out of Gurugram. The startup focuses on serving the fashion needs of tier-II and tier-III cities by offering affordable and trend-forward clothing for men, women, and children. Apart from apparel, they also provide footwear, accessories, home furnishings, and general merchandise. Citykart has carved a niche for itself in the value retail fashion space by delivering an inspirational shopping experience at accessible price points.

Funding Amount: USD 63 Million

Investors: TPG NewQuest, A91 Partners

Saarathi Finance

Saarathi Finance, headquartered in Mumbai, was founded in 2024 by Vivek Bansal and Sunil Daga. The startup provides secured and unsecured business loans tailored for micro and nano businesses, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. With operations spanning across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, Saarathi uses flexible income assessments and quick turnaround times to bridge credit gaps in underserved markets.

Funding Amount: USD 57 Million

Investors: TVS Capital Funds, Lok Capital, Evolvence Equity Partners, Paragon Partners, and prominent angel investors

Snabbit

Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, Snabbit is a Mumbai-based quick-service home assistance app. It provides on-demand services such as dishwashing, cleaning, laundry, and kitchen prep. Users can book trained professionals who arrive within 10–15 minutes. The app aims to redefine convenience in urban households by delivering skilled, hourly services with high responsiveness.

Funding Amount: USD 19 Million

Investors: Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners

Fleetx

Fleetx, a Gurugram-based logistics tech platform, was established in 2017 by Vineet Sharma, Abhay Jeet Gupta, Udbhav Rai, Parveen Kataria, and Vishal Misra. It uses AI to optimise fleet and logistics operations. The platform offers a suite of solutions including fleet management, fuel analytics, video telematics, and transportation management systems, enabling logistics companies to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Funding Amount: USD 13.2 Million

Investors: IndiaMART Intermesh, BEENEXT's Accelerate Fund

Samunnati

Founded in 2014 by Anil Kumar SG, Samunnati is headquartered in Chennai. It offers customised financial and market linkage solutions to stakeholders in the agricultural value chain. From farmer producer organisations to agri-SMEs, the company bridges critical gaps in rural credit access and farm productivity. Samunnati's offerings include agri-loans, advisory support, and market connectivity, empowering India's agri ecosystem.

Funding Amount: USD 5 Million

Investors: Agri-Biz Capital Delaware LLC

EUME

EUME, established in 2018 by Naina Parekh and Pranay Parekh, operates out of Mumbai. Specialising in stylish and functional travel gear, EUME offers a wide product line including backpacks, luggage, and vegan handbags. The brand has gained popularity for its modern designs and sustainability focus, catering to a growing demand for travel-friendly, eco-conscious accessories.

Funding Amount: USD 3 Million

Investors: Ashish Kacholia, Pradeep Rathod of Cello Group, Prithviraj Kothari of Arvog Financial

This week's funding spree underscores investor confidence in startups solving real-world problems with scalable models across India's vast consumer, business, and rural landscapes.