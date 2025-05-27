Samunnati Secures INR 42.5 Crore in Series E Funding from Agri-Biz Capital Delaware The investment marks the first equity infusion for the financial year 2025–26, pushing the total Pre-Series E equity raised by Samunnati to over INR 381 crore

Samunnati, a leading Indian agri enterprise, has announced the successful closure of INR 42.5 crore in Series E equity funding from Agri-Biz Capital Delaware LLC. The investment, detailed in a press release issued by the company, marks the first equity infusion for the financial year 2025–26, pushing the total Pre-Series E equity raised by Samunnati to over INR 381 crore.

The fresh capital bolsters Samunnati's financial foundation and further cements its position as a key player in India's agricultural transformation. Agri-Biz Capital Delaware LLC is a long-term backer of Samunnati, joining an esteemed group of investors that includes Nuveen, Accel, Elevar Equity, Equitane, and responsAbility. The sustained interest from institutional investors reflects growing confidence in the company's integrated model that combines finance, market access, and advisory services for the agricultural sector.

"This infusion of capital validates the strength of our unique model that blends financial, market, and advisory services," said Anil Kumar SG, founder of Samunnati. "As we move toward Samunnati 2.0, our focus is on catalyzing an inclusive agri ecosystem that brings markets closer to farmers, creating enduring value across the agricultural value chain. We are excited about what lies ahead and remain deeply committed to enabling prosperity for those who nurture our food systems."

Samunnati's model is centered on empowering smallholder farmers, farmer collectives, and agri-enterprises through a combination of customized financial products, market linkages, and capacity-building initiatives. The company's efforts aim to unlock value at every stage of the agricultural value chain while promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

In the previous financial year, Samunnati raised INR 1,158 crore in funding from a diverse group of financial institutions, including USDFC, Credit Saison, Tata Capital, Poonawalla Fincorp, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Wint Wealth, Altifi, Alteria Capital, and Anicut Capital. This strong fundraising momentum highlights the organization's ability to attract varied sources of capital to fuel its mission.
