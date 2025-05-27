The round was led by renowned investor Ashish Kacholia, with participation from existing backers Pradeep Rathod of Cello Group and Prithviraj Kothari of Arvog Financial.

Mumbai-based D2C luggage and travel accessories brand EUME has successfully raised INR 25 crore (approximately USD 3 million) in its Series A equity round. The round was led by renowned investor Ashish Kacholia, with participation from existing backers Pradeep Rathod of Cello Group and Prithviraj Kothari of Arvog Financial.

This follows a previous INR 15 crore round led by Kacholia in June last year, signaling strong continued confidence in the brand's vision.

The newly raised capital will be strategically deployed to scale EUME's retail presence across India, strengthen its core team, accelerate marketing, and enhance working capital. The goal is to cement EUME's position as a premium player in the travel accessories segment, targeting discerning consumers across both metro and Tier I markets.

Founded by Naina Parekh and Pranay Parekh, EUME started as a design-led luggage brand and has built a loyal customer base through striking brand collaborations with marquee events such as the Tata Mumbai Marathon and SulaFest. The brand is now gearing up to open three flagship stores within the next 45 days — at Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, Oberoi Sky City in Mumbai, and Sarath City in Hyderabad — as part of its aggressive offline expansion strategy.

"Our vision is to become India's premier luggage brand — and for that, strong marketing is non-negotiable," said Naina Parekh, Founder of EUME. "We aim to bring next-level product innovation rooted in convenience, paired with aspirational marketing that positions EUME as the go-to brand for every travel need."

EUME's offerings span premium travel luggage, backpacks, and accessories, with plans to expand further across travel categories. The brand is growing rapidly across both B2C and B2B channels, including corporate gifting partnerships.

Pranay Parekh, Co-founder, emphasised, "Offline retail is crucial for us now. Our pricing strategy and premium designs work brilliantly in both online and in-person experiences. We are also proud to be the official gifting partner for various corporates, reinforcing our presence in both retail and enterprise segments."

Lead investor Ashish Kacholia summed it up: "EUME has consistently demonstrated bold vision and flawless execution. Their innovation, design language, and quality are unmatched. I believe EUME is a long-term winner in the travel category."