Seeds Fincap, a Gurugram-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) that focuses on lending to underserved micro, small and medium enterprises, has secured INR 50 crore in a pre-Series B funding round.

The investment was led by existing backers Z47 and Lok Capital, with participation from new investors Norinchukin Capital and Alteria Capital.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand into new regions, enhance technology systems, strengthen risk management infrastructure, and accelerate growth ahead of its planned Series B funding round.

Founded in 2021 by Subhash Chandra Acharya and Avishek Sarkar, Seeds Fincap provides collateral-free business loans to MSMEs. Its operations are supported by a technology-driven model for loan sourcing and collection, aimed at delivering customised financial solutions to small businesses.

The firm currently operates through 120 branches across eight states, has disbursed loans exceeding INR 1,000 crore, and manages assets of more than INR 500 crore. According to the company, non-performing assets have remained below two percent.

"Our approach, which blends advanced analytics, strong field control and full-stack digitisation, enables us to lend responsibly at scale. This funding is a strong validation of our business model and positions us for the next phase," said Acharya, Managing Director and Co-founder.

Sarkar, Director and Co-founder, said the company's work involves addressing complexity in the MSME segment with empathy. "We have built a culture of execution and contextual intelligence. The results on the ground are evident. This funding will help us deepen our reach, expand our products, and scale in a responsible manner," he added.

Anish Patil, vice president at Z47, said the firm's technology-enabled field operations, robust credit underwriting and diversified presence have supported strong asset quality. Rajat Bansal, managing director at Lok Capital, noted that Seeds Fincap has combined high-quality credit delivery with deep market penetration and tangible impact.

Hiroki Kawabata, Director at Norinchukin Capital, pointed to the company's ability to remain connected to customers while building scalable systems. Ankit Agarwal, managing partner at Alteria Capital, highlighted the lender's deep understanding of customer needs alongside disciplined growth practices.