Majority Stake
Bharti Global Acquires 24.5% Stake in UK's BT Group for Estimated $4 Billion
The deal has been in the works since August 2024, with both companies maintaining positive engagement throughout the process.
Ambuja Cements to Acquire 46.8% Stake in Orient Cement, Open Offer Triggered for Public Shareholders
With this acquisition, Ambuja Cements will enhance its total operational capacity to 97.4 MTPA, fast-tracking its goal to achieve over 100 MTPA by March 2025.
Suzlon Energy to Acquire Majority Stake of 76% in Renom Energy Worth INR 660 Crore
Suzlon Energy's board of directors have given the green signal to acquire a 76 per cent majority stake in Renom Energy worth INR 660 crore in two tranches
NIIF Picks up a Majority Stake in Network Solutions Provider iBus for USD 200 Mn
The Bengaluru-based iBus intends to use the fresh funds to support both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, as well as to increase its footprint in recently developed markets like IoT solutions.