RP Tech to Acquire 70% Stake in Satcom Infotech to Expand Cybersecurity Portfolio Satcom Infotech will leverage RP Tech's extensive financial resources and robust nationwide distribution network to enhance service delivery and scale operations. Meanwhile, RP Tech will integrate Satcom's expertise in cybersecurity into its offerings, aiming to introduce new brands and forge impactful industry partnerships.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Rashi Peripherals Limited (RP Tech), a national distributor of global technology brands in India, has announced its plan to acquire a 70 per cent equity stake in Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a distributor specializing in cybersecurity solutions. The strategic move marks RP Tech's expansion into the rapidly growing cybersecurity sector, positioning itself as a comprehensive ICT solutions provider.

In a media release, RP Tech emphasized the benefits of this acquisition for both companies. Satcom Infotech will leverage RP Tech's extensive financial resources and robust nationwide distribution network to enhance service delivery and scale operations. Meanwhile, RP Tech will integrate Satcom's expertise in cybersecurity into its offerings, aiming to introduce new brands and forge impactful industry partnerships.

Kapal Pansari, managing director of RP Tech, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, stating, "This proposed acquisition is a defining moment for RP Tech as we expand our offerings into the high-growth cybersecurity sector. By combining Satcom's deep domain expertise with our financial and operational strengths, we are confident we can deliver a wider array of solutions to our customers," he stated.

Vinod Kumar, CEO of Satcom Infotech, echoed these sentiments, describing the acquisition as transformative. "RP Tech's widespread distribution network, presents a tremendous opportunity for Satcom Infotech to enhance our product reach and service capabilities. We plan to integrate this network seamlessly into our operations to ensure that our solutions reach partners and customers more efficiently and reliably. With this partnership we can accelerate market penetration, improve delivery timelines, and provide exceptional support to our stakeholders" he said.

Founded in 2003, Satcom Infotech has established itself as a value-added distributor (VAD) for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in India. Catering to businesses of all sizes, the company has built a reputation for distributing IT solutions and delivering unparalleled support to its channel partners and clients. RP Tech's move reflects a broader trend in the ICT industry, as companies prioritize cybersecurity to meet the needs of businesses navigating the digital landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

JPMorgan Shuts Down Internal Message Board Comments After Employees React to Return-to-Office Mandate

Employees were given the option to leave comments about the RTO mandate with their first and last names on display — and they did not hold back.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Ecozen Secures Over USD 23 Mn Debt Funding to Expand Climate-Smart Solutions

This round of investment will be directed toward scaling Ecozen's flagship solutions, including Ecotron, Ecofrost, and advanced motor control systems.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

NeoSapien Secures INR 80 Lakhs on Shark Tank India 4 for AI Wearable

Founded in 2024 by Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav, NeoSapien aims to integrate AI into daily life through its wearable technology

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

PAG Acquires Majority Stake in Pharma Packaging Player Pravesha Industries

This move underscores PAG's continued focus on India's burgeoning packaging industry, following its recent investment in Manjushree Technopack.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

From Elite Athletes to Tech Titans — Discover the Surprising $100-Million Habit That Leads to Extraordinary Success

Success comes from mastering focus, eliminating distractions and prioritizing what truly matters.

By Ivana Johnston