You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rashi Peripherals Limited (RP Tech), a national distributor of global technology brands in India, has announced its plan to acquire a 70 per cent equity stake in Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a distributor specializing in cybersecurity solutions. The strategic move marks RP Tech's expansion into the rapidly growing cybersecurity sector, positioning itself as a comprehensive ICT solutions provider.

In a media release, RP Tech emphasized the benefits of this acquisition for both companies. Satcom Infotech will leverage RP Tech's extensive financial resources and robust nationwide distribution network to enhance service delivery and scale operations. Meanwhile, RP Tech will integrate Satcom's expertise in cybersecurity into its offerings, aiming to introduce new brands and forge impactful industry partnerships.

Kapal Pansari, managing director of RP Tech, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, stating, "This proposed acquisition is a defining moment for RP Tech as we expand our offerings into the high-growth cybersecurity sector. By combining Satcom's deep domain expertise with our financial and operational strengths, we are confident we can deliver a wider array of solutions to our customers," he stated.

Vinod Kumar, CEO of Satcom Infotech, echoed these sentiments, describing the acquisition as transformative. "RP Tech's widespread distribution network, presents a tremendous opportunity for Satcom Infotech to enhance our product reach and service capabilities. We plan to integrate this network seamlessly into our operations to ensure that our solutions reach partners and customers more efficiently and reliably. With this partnership we can accelerate market penetration, improve delivery timelines, and provide exceptional support to our stakeholders" he said.

Founded in 2003, Satcom Infotech has established itself as a value-added distributor (VAD) for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in India. Catering to businesses of all sizes, the company has built a reputation for distributing IT solutions and delivering unparalleled support to its channel partners and clients. RP Tech's move reflects a broader trend in the ICT industry, as companies prioritize cybersecurity to meet the needs of businesses navigating the digital landscape.