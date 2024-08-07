Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Suzlon Energy to Acquire Majority Stake of 76% in Renom Energy Worth INR 660 Crore Suzlon Energy's board of directors have given the green signal to acquire a 76 per cent majority stake in Renom Energy worth INR 660 crore in two tranches

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Suzlon Energy Ltd. is set to acquire a majority stake in Renom Energy. The former's board of directors have approved the acquisition of 22,80,000 equity shares representing 76 per cent of the equity share capital of Renom Energy Services Private Limited. The deal is prepared to be executed in two tranches with a combined value reaching INR 660 crore as per a regulatory filing. The first tranche involves the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake for a consideration of INR 400 crore. In the second tranche, Suzlon will acquire an additional 25 per cent stake within 18 months from the acquisition of the first tranche for a consideration of INR 260 crore.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, commented on the acquisition, "Renom has emerged as a single largest player in this domain with great strength and potential to tap further into this market segment. This acquisition aligns with Suzlon Group's vision of leveraging growth while safeguarding our country's renewable energy assets, irrespective of their original make."

Post the acquisition, Renom Energy will continue to operate as an independent board-managed ISP (Independent Service Provider). Renom has 2.5 GW of assets under management along with 30 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in fleet growth since FY20. The company also has expertise to capture the 32 GW and growing non-Suzlon wind turbine services segment with 850+ skilled man power. With India's target to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy installations by 2030, the country is set to witness a multitude of different technologies and wind turbines of various makes in the market going ahead.

"With our in-house Suzlon Services Business focussed on Suzlon-make turbines and now with Renom's focus on non-Suzlon Multi Brand Renewable Energy Assets, we are comprehensively positioned across the Indian Renewables OMS sector. We intend to support and strengthen Renom further as a standalone ISP to help provide best-in-class customer service to all multi-make customers in the wind energy O&M space," added JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk Is Officially Moving X Out of San Francisco: 'No Choice'

X, formerly Twitter, has occupied the Market Square building since 2012.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

These Are The 3 Books That Rewrote This CEO's Approach to Leadership

The quest for growth and knowledge is unending. As a leader, I've found invaluable insights and inspiration not in the boardroom, but on the quiet shelves of my bookcase.

By Adam Povlitz
News and Trends

IBC Plans To Raise USD 15 Mn For Battery Cell Plant In India

According to the investors in the segment, opening a cell factory in India will be challenging in terms of infrastructure, logistics and required materials.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

EtherealX, Punch, and Hyperbots Raise Capital In Separate Seed Funding Rounds

Early August seems to have given a great start for startup founders as new-age tech solutions in India secure seed-stage funding in separate rounds from top investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

CoinDCX Launches Crypto Investors Protection Fund

The decision to create the fund comes after fellow competitor WazirX lost USD 230M amid a cyberattack. The move solidifies CoinDCX's commitment to the ecosystem and its users

By Entrepreneur Staff