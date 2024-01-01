makemytrip

News and Trends

India's Travel Sector Braces For Coronavirus Impact

With international travel hit and fear among those planning domestic travel, affected airlines, hotels and booking portals take note of how much the pandemic is affecting the industry.

By Debroop Roy
Franchises

MMT: Game-Changer In The Travel Industry

When it comes to the international travel sector, MakeMyTrip India has grown to become a name to reckon with in India for travel bookings and packages. This is what reflects its true business spirit

Lifestyle

Where To Go On Holiday? Experts Name Six Most-In Demand Destinations For A Life-Time Experience

Exotic international destinations are the flavour of the season and you need to visit these places and have an experience of a lifetime

News and Trends

#5 Key Issues in Travel Industry That Will Affect Your Next Business Trip

From customers' point of view, some tech-savvy companies have positioned themselves as the de-facto intermediaries

Growth Strategies

This Ticketing Company is Banking on India's Hi-tech Travellers

AI and Big Data analysis assists travel companies in overcoming obstacles posed by inclement weather conditions

Lifestyle

How These Start-ups Will Help You Plan Your Best Road Trips

Travellers-turned-entrepreneurs, who have been through these journeys and recognise the issues, are now helping others

News and Trends

MakeMyTrip Launches App-Only Sale

MakeMyTrip to conduct the second edition of India's biggest App-Only travel sale.

Growth Strategies

How Indian Startups Are Competing With Global Giants Like Google & Facebook

3,100 startups, and 800 more every year, startups are changing the way the markets are working today in India.