Get All Access for $5/mo

MakeMyTrip Acquires Happay Expense Management Platform from CRED to Enhance Corporate Travel Solutions Under the agreement, the Happay brand, its business operations, and a dedicated team will transition to MakeMyTrip. Happay's payments business and associated team, however, will remain with CRED.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Online travel platform MakeMyTrip has announced the acquisition of Happay Expense Management Platform from CRED through a business transfer agreement, underscoring its commitment to dominating the corporate travel and expense management space. This strategic move positions MakeMyTrip as a comprehensive solution provider, integrating travel bookings with robust expense management tools.

Happay, a leader in expense management, brings a track record of innovation, data-driven insights, and scalable solutions. Under the agreement, the Happay brand, its business operations, and a dedicated team will transition to MakeMyTrip. Happay's payments business and associated team, however, will remain with CRED.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, expressed optimism about the acquisition, saying, "We have consistently outpaced industry growth in the corporate travel sector by focusing on innovation and seamless user experience. The integration of Happay's expertise, which spans over 900 corporate clients, is a natural step towards redefining corporate travel and expense management benchmarks in India."

Happay's team will continue serving its existing clientele while collaborating closely with MakeMyTrip's corporate travel services team. The transaction is expected to conclude within 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals.

Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED, emphasised the strategic focus of the deal, stating, "By enabling each vertical to play to its strengths, we're positioning teams to scale in their respective domains. The payments team will continue transforming the B2B payments space into a frictionless and reliable experience."

MakeMyTrip already serves over 59,000 corporate clients through MyBiz, designed for SMEs, and more than 450 large enterprises via Quest2Travel. The acquisition of Happay further strengthens its offering in an industry increasingly leaning towards self-service platforms, ensuring compliance, transparency, and fraud control while driving cost efficiencies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh Teams Up with Think9 to Launch SuperYou Protein Brand

The actor also has stakes in brands like Sugar Cosmetics, BoAt, and Bold Care.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Matrix Geo and Assure Clinics Raise Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

5 Founders Who Transformed Franchising — And the Powerful Lessons Behind Their Success

Each of these franchise founders faced setbacks that could have ended their dreams. But they pushed through, creating brands that today feel like a part of our daily lives.

By Trevor Rappleye
Starting a Business

Your Firsthand Experiences Shape the Way You Run Your Business — Here's How Mine Shaped Me

Growing up in a family-owned Chinese restaurant instilled in me the entrepreneurial spirit that now drives my tech venture. From handling customer complaints to managing staff, these early experiences shaped my approach to business and leadership.

By Arthur Wang
Business Solutions

The One Microsoft Design Tool Business Owners Shouldn't Miss

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license for just $20.

By Entrepreneur Store