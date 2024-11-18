Under the agreement, the Happay brand, its business operations, and a dedicated team will transition to MakeMyTrip. Happay's payments business and associated team, however, will remain with CRED.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online travel platform MakeMyTrip has announced the acquisition of Happay Expense Management Platform from CRED through a business transfer agreement, underscoring its commitment to dominating the corporate travel and expense management space. This strategic move positions MakeMyTrip as a comprehensive solution provider, integrating travel bookings with robust expense management tools.

Happay, a leader in expense management, brings a track record of innovation, data-driven insights, and scalable solutions. Under the agreement, the Happay brand, its business operations, and a dedicated team will transition to MakeMyTrip. Happay's payments business and associated team, however, will remain with CRED.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, expressed optimism about the acquisition, saying, "We have consistently outpaced industry growth in the corporate travel sector by focusing on innovation and seamless user experience. The integration of Happay's expertise, which spans over 900 corporate clients, is a natural step towards redefining corporate travel and expense management benchmarks in India."

Happay's team will continue serving its existing clientele while collaborating closely with MakeMyTrip's corporate travel services team. The transaction is expected to conclude within 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals.

Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED, emphasised the strategic focus of the deal, stating, "By enabling each vertical to play to its strengths, we're positioning teams to scale in their respective domains. The payments team will continue transforming the B2B payments space into a frictionless and reliable experience."

MakeMyTrip already serves over 59,000 corporate clients through MyBiz, designed for SMEs, and more than 450 large enterprises via Quest2Travel. The acquisition of Happay further strengthens its offering in an industry increasingly leaning towards self-service platforms, ensuring compliance, transparency, and fraud control while driving cost efficiencies.