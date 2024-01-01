Mankind Pharma
Pavestone's Technology Fund Closes at INR 816 Cr
The fund aims to invest in early growth-stage B2B tech companies addressing challenges from emerging technologies like AI, immersive reality, cloud computing, and advanced engineering, while also considering trends like digitalization and ESG.
Mankind Pharma Acquires Bharat Serums and Vaccines for INR 13,768 Cr
Mankind's acquisition strengthens its leadership in India's women's health and fertility drug market while granting access to high-entry barrier critical care products, bolstered by robust R&D technology platforms.
The Empathetic Boss: Rajeev Juneja, MD and VC, Mankind Pharma
Rajeev credits the company mantra of 'staying dynamic' as the reason behind its tremendous success over the years
The biopharmaceutical company Bharat Serums was set up in 1971, with Vinod Daftary opening a blood bank and eventually launching an injectable for expecting mothers.