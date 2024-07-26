The biopharmaceutical company Bharat Serums was set up in 1971, with Vinod Daftary opening a blood bank and eventually launching an injectable for expecting mothers.

Mankind Pharma announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) from private equity firm Advent International for an enterprise value of INR 13,630 crore.

"This strategic move marks a significant leap for Mankind Pharma, positioning it as a market leader in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market alongside access to other high entry barrier products in critical care with established complex R&D tech platforms," the company said in a statement on exchanges.

Over the next few years, the company started exporting polyclonal sera and also set up a manufacturing plant in Thane. It has US FDA and EU-approved facilities in Germany and operates in the Philippines through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

BSV boasts a robust product pipeline and an R&D centre staffed by more than 60 scientists.

According to mankind, the domestic product portfolio has enormous potential for market-wide scaling through specialised filings. Products in the women's health portfolio range from post-pregnancy therapy to fertility medications. This has growth potential in the context of rising IVF penetration. Infertility affects 60–80 million couples worldwide; in India alone, it affects about 20 million couples. Products from BSV are available for conditions such as endometriosis, which affects around 25 million women in India and 109 million women worldwide.

"BSV's acquisition represents a pivotal milestone in Mankind's journey, establishing us as the market leader in the Indian women's health and fertility segment. We are also delighted to welcome BSV's 2,500+ members to our Mankind family. Together, we look forward to achieving even greater milestones and making a positive impact on women's health worldwide," said Rajeev Juneja, Vice-chairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma.