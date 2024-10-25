Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Mankind Pharma Acquires Bharat Serums and Vaccines for INR 13,768 Cr Mankind's acquisition strengthens its leadership in India's women's health and fertility drug market while granting access to high-entry barrier critical care products, bolstered by robust R&D technology platforms.

[L-R] Rajeev Juneja, (Vice-chairman & MD) & Ramesh Juneja (Chairman & Whole-Time Director), Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma has successfully completed its acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV) for an impressive INR 13,768 crore.

This strategic move significantly enhances Mankind's position as a leader in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market while also providing access to high-entry barrier products in the critical care segment, supported by established R&D technology platforms.

BSV is known for its strong research and development capabilities, having developed a range of recombinant and niche biologic products in-house. The company offers a robust portfolio of branded products that includes solutions for women's health, fertility, critical care, and immunoglobulins.

Rajeev Juneja, Vice-chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Today, we warmly welcome BSV's 2,500-plus members to the Mankind family, adding a new chapter to our journey and setting the stage for accelerated growth."

Sanjiv Navangul, MD and CEO of BSV, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that joining Mankind will make BSV "bigger, stronger, and better." He emphasised, "Together, we will now be able to ensure wider access of our specialised and indigenously developed complex treatments to millions of patients in India and across the globe. We will together unlock new possibilities, explore opportunities, and maximise potential that will help achieve our priorities and business goals."
