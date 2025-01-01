MassMutual Ventures
AI Cybersecurity Startup CloudSEK Bags USD 19 Mn in New Funding
The company aims to use the fresh capital to further develop its AI models and platform integrations, particularly those that help identify Initial Attack Vectors (IAVs)—subtle early signs of cyber incidents such as leaked credentials or exposed APIs.
Test Automation Startup Testsigma Raises USD 8.2 Mn led by MassMutual Ventures
Founded in 2019, Testsigma is a Gen AI-powered, low-code test automation platform that helps quality engineering teams to automate tests at speed and scale without coding expertise.
Scrut Automation Secures USD 10 Mn from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures, and Endiya Partners
The funding will be used to bolster platform capabilities, integrating generative AI applications to streamline manual tasks for risk and compliance teams, and extending operations into the North American and European markets.
Healthtech Startup Sugar.fit Secures an Additional USD 5 Mn in Series A Led by B Capital
The Bengaluru-based startup wants to accelerate research and development in diabetes management while broadening Sugar.fit's product offering and technological stack.