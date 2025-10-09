Qapita Raises USD 26.5 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Charles Schwab Headquartered in Singapore, Qapita operates in India, Indonesia, and the US.

By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Ravi Ravulaparthi (CEO), Vamsee Mohan (CTO), and Lakshman Gupta (COO), Co-founders of Qapita

Singapore-based equity management platform Qapita has secured USD 26.5 million in its Series B funding round led by the US-based Charles Schwab Corporation.

Existing investors, including Citi and MassMutual Ventures, also participated in the round. With this investment, Qapita's total funding now stands at nearly USD 50 million.

The new capital will support Qapita's expansion into the US market and the rollout of its fund administration product across several regions.

The company also plans to collaborate with Charles Schwab on Schwab Private Issuer Equity Services, which will be powered by Qapita's technology.

Founded by Ravi Ravulaparthi, Lakshman Gupta, and Vamsee Mohan, Qapita offers digital solutions for managing equity ownership in private companies. Its platform enables firms to handle ownership records, employee stock option plans, and investor reporting efficiently. It also facilitates secondary transactions and liquidity programs for shareholders and employees.

Headquartered in Singapore, Qapita operates in India, Indonesia, and the US. The company aims to modernise private market ownership through digitisation and streamlined management tools.

Its investors include Cercano, East Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners, Citi, Nyca Partners, and Analog Capital.
