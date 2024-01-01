mg motors
MG Motor India And Jio Platforms Partnership To Redefine In-Car Experiences
As part of this arrangement, MG Motor India will offer seamless integration of Hinglish Voice Recognition-enabled experiences powered by Jio's Digital Assets in its newly launched Comet EV— The Smart Electric Vehicle
From Boardroom To Shop Floors: More Women Entering Auto & Aviation Industry
Tata Motors employs more than 3,000 women employees at its shop floors, similarly, MG Motor India has successfully integrated 37 per cent women employees in its workforce. Around 13 per cent of Vistara airlines pilots are women, today corporate companies are working towards women representation in all its fields
Auto Expo 2023: Sustainability Is the Theme
Auto Expo 2023, India's largest automotive event, kicked off in Greater Noida on Wednesday. On the first day of the event, automobile giants such as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Kia, MG Motors, among others, showcased their products
MG Motors India Signs Up 6 Startups in Automotive Space for Its 'MG Developer Program & Grant' Initiative
Under the program, the automotive company pays out an undisclosed grant along with providing mentoring from technology experts to the shortlisted startups