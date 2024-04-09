You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility (ATEL), a full-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas (ATGL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MG Motors India to boost the EV charging infrastructure in the country.

According to the partnership, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility. It will also provide a comprehensive solution encompassing supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure.

Additionally, a digital platform will be launched to facilitate a seamless customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement through a dedicated mobile application.

Under this strategic partnership, both parties shall explore the potential of integrating public charging stations across platforms by leveraging advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance network visibility and accessibility. This integration will offer increased accessibility and visibility to the PCS Network and a seamless experience across the integrated network owned and deployed by both entities.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India said, "MG is committed to carbon neutrality, sustainability, and green mobility. We are delighted to embark on a new journey with Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility, which will catalyse the adoption of electric vehicles in India. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our vision to revolutionise the EV landscape by building a robust charging infrastructure. The combined synergies aim to empower Indian consumers to embrace electric mobility."

Suresh P Mangalani, ED & CEO, ATGL said, "The world is embracing more sustainable and clean energy sources and electric vehicles are at the forefront of this transition. Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility and MG Motor India's partnership to develop charging infrastructure marks a significant milestone and will play a crucial role in accelerating India's energy transition. This effort will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner and greener environment."

The collaboration will enhance customer experience with RIFD solutions accessible to MG users at the strategic locations of ATEL's public charging network, especially at places such as airports. ATEL will offer RFID cards to MG through bulk purchase arrangements, featuring preferential discount offerings for MG users.
