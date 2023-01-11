Auto Expo 2023: Sustainability Is the Theme

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After a gap of an extra year, the biennial Auto Expo kicked off on Wednesday at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida in the National Capital Region. Though new model launches by Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and MG Motors, among others, created enough buzz, the absence of some of the leading carmakers such as Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW was sorely felt.

Entrepreneur India

The 2023 edition of India's largest automotive event, nevertheless, promises to be tipped towards sustainability with most of second day launched being electric vehicles.

Here is a sneak peek into the new launches of Day 1:

Maruti Suzuki: eVXSUVconcept

Maruti Suzuki's showstopper at the Auto Expo 2023 was the eVXSUVconcept, a first born-electric SUV for the company, which will go on sale in 2025. This is the car that would lead the path for Maruti'selectric plans in India.

Marutisaid the new eVX SUV concept will come with a 60kWh battery and will have a range of around 550km on single charge. As far as dimensions go, Maruti has said this new SUV will be 4,300mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,600mm high.

The MarutieVX concept has a flat nose and a tall bonnet with a squarish look.

Kia Concept EV9

Kia India showcased a glimpse of the future where mobility is more sustainable, innovative and truly connected. The brand unveiled its all-electric SUV Concept, the Kia Concept EV9, at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo, highlighting its vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

The brand also showcased the Kia KA4, a luxury RV, offering sophisticated design, world-class safety, innovation and capabilities of advanced drive dynamics. The company further announced an investment of INR 2,000 crore in India for EV related R&D, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

Tae-Jin Park, managing director and CEO, Kia India said, "Kia has been a dynamic brand, one that has never shied away from challenging the established norms of the automotive industry. Today, the world seeks a similar attitude to counter the environmental concerns we are facing. I am glad that we are able to showcase our distinctive sustainable mobility solutions that address the ever-evolving new-age consumer's needs, along with our vision to contribute to a greener and cleaner future thereby defining our vision of an inspiring tomorrow."

HMIL: IONIQ 5

Hyundai Motor India launched the much anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 at the show. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be the company's first dedicated EV model for customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable future.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai IONIQ 5, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "As we evolve towards a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow, Hyundai is proud to introduce the IONIQ brand to India with the launch of Hyundai IONIQ 5, symbolizing our commitment to 'Progress for Humanity. Reflecting our vision, with the Hyundai IONIQ5, we are aspiring to give customers quality time and make their mobility journey as rewarding and worthwhile as possible. Hyundai IONIQ 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation, and sustainability. Driving the pump to plug revolution, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility and build customer confidence towards truly liberating electric mobility solutions."

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been launched in India on the underpinnings of E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), which will pave the way for a new era of electric mobility lifestyle and has been anchored on the pillars of modularity, performance, reliability, and usability. Each of these pillars is perfectly personified by the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

MG Motors: MG4 & MG EHS

The company also unveiled two technologically advanced, high-safety and zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs) supporting its stance as an Auto-tech brand during the show. The two vehicles are the MG4, a pure-electric hatchback EV, and the MG EHS, a plug-in hybrid SUV. Both these vehicles underscore MG's resolute commitment to strengthening EV adoption in the country.

The two vehicles, just like the other ones that are part of the line-up at the MG pavilion, are futuristic and are a blend of innovation and vision in terms of technology and their environmental footprint and echo both MG's theme for the Auto Expo this year, 'Drive.Ahead' as well as the expo's focus on 'EVs'.

Both vehicles come with advanced safety features and enhanced driving comfort.

The MG4 EV hatchback, which comes with spacious interiors, ensures driving convenience through its five different charging options including the 12V portable charger, both AC and DC charging, etc. MG4 EV hatchback is sold in more than 20 European markets including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Norway, and Sweden.

The MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid brings together efficiency and performance along with spacious interiors and a sporty exterior. The MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid truly offers the best of both worlds. The drive system offers an electric motor, a battery pack and a powerful petrol engine that work seamlessly together for optimum efficiency, power and range. The hybrid delivers a combined power output of 258ps which helps it achieve a speed of 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, India's largest auto and mobility solutions company, today unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles & concepts representing, India's greenest, smartest and most advanced range of logistics & mass mobility solutions.

The concept for long-haul trucking, with 4 clean propulsion technologies integrated in the Prima range are Hydrogen ICE, Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV, Battery EV & LNG.

Inaugurating the Tata Motors pavilion and unveiling its extensive range of vehicles, concepts and solutions, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman, Tata Sons and chairman, Tata Motors said, "We are leading sustainability, energy transition and digitalization led transformation in each of our businesses. With emphasis on zero emission powertrains, cutting-edge technologies, advanced design engineering and best-in-class services, Tata Motors is accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility and 'net zero' carbon emission goals. At the Auto Expo 2023, we are proud to present our vision of the future and its manifestation through our new age vehicles, concepts and smart mobility solutions."