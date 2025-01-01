MGA Ventures
Presolv360 and Aurva Raise Funding for Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Shastra VC and MGA Ventures Lead USD 1 Mn Investment in Sports Tech Startup KhiladiPro
The capital infusion will be used to scale KPro's proprietary AI technology, expand its domestic footprint, and strengthen support systems for young athletes across India.
D2C Fashion Brand The Pant Project Raises USD 4.25 Mn in Series-A Led by Sorin Investments
With this funding, the Mumbai-based brand plans to grow its team, tech capabilities, brand awareness, and retail store presence.
Medical Equipment Manufacturing Startup Arcatron Raises Funds from OrbiMed
Pune-based startup Arcatron plans to utilise the funds to ramp up R&D efforts, develop new products and enhance branding and marketing.