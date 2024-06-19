With this funding, the Mumbai-based brand plans to grow its team, tech capabilities, brand awareness, and retail store presence.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Pant Project, a D2C fashion brand focused on custom-made and ready-to-wear pants for all occasions, has announced the raising of USD 4.25 million in a series-A round led by Sorin Investments, a VC fund founded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar.

Renowned investors MGA Ventures, Huddle, Dexter Ventures, Indian Silicon Valley, and seasoned angels Arjun Vaidya, Avni Biyani, Nikhil Bhandarkar, and Vijay Taparia also participated in the round. For this transaction, The Pant Project's sole financial advisor was Dexter Capital Advisors.

The proceeds will be used to grow the team, tech capabilities, brand awareness, and retail store presence.

The Pant Project's Co-founder Dhruv Toshniwal, said, "Having been bootstrapped for the past 4 years, our maiden funding round will be significant in propelling our next phase of growth as we aim to be India's leading bottom wear brand with an omnichannel presence. Our biggest moat lies in our understanding of the apparel supply chain, with access to the best global-quality fabrics and designs for our customers. We have data on custom fit for over 100,000 Indian men and are using that to constantly improve."

Founded in 2020 by Dhruv Toshniwal and Udit Toshniwal, The Pant Project is a digitally native D2C brand that provides custom-made pants for all Indian body sizes.

In 2023, it adopted an omnichannel strategy while also foraying into ready-to-make pants, earning distinct recognition for their unparalleled comfort, flexibility, and style. With options for both men and women, the brand offers pants across 250+ styles ranging from formals to chinos, jeans, cargos, joggers, power stretch knit pants, luxury linens, and wools.

According to The Pant Project, its own website generates 65% of its total revenue. It is available in brick-and-mortar stores in Bengaluru and Mumbai, as well as on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Myntra.

In the last four years, the Mumbai-based brand claims that it has served over one lakh consumers. It intends to increase its bottom wear selection by adding more casual and athletic options, as well as build new physical and mortar locations across the nation.

"We are big believers in India's consumption economy, and The Pant Project team has shown the ability to successfully cater to changing customer behaviour and needs. Sorin intends to add value through its network and deep understanding and experience in D2C brands," said Mandar Dandekar, Partner at Sorin Investments.