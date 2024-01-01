Mobikwik

Bend It Like Bipin; the Co-Founder and CEO Of MobiKwik Knows That All Work and No Play Makes Jack a Dull Boy

The avid football player entered the sports fraternity as a child and has not looked back since then

By Paromita Gupta
The Payments Promoter: Upasana Taku

Prior to establishing MobiKwik with Bipin Singh, she counted PayPal and HSBC as her former employers. The initial stage of the fintech startup looked like a mobile recharge payments platform via a wallet as per Bipin. Taku's experience at PayPal helped her significantly, and by February 2010, she had embraced MobiKwik as her baby

MobiKwik All Set To Support Credit Card On UPI

MobiKwik by supporting RuPay Credit Card on UPI will be expanding its credit penetration in its target tier 2, 3 & 4 Indian cities

Digital Credit Transactions Increased 5 Times In FY22: MobiKwik Report

The conclusions of the analysis noted that digital financial inclusion is now a reality for the country

3.5 Mn Data Of Mobikwik Users Allegedly Leak; Company To Conduct Forensic Data Security Audit By Third Party

Bipin Preet Singh, chief executive officer and founder of Mobikwik in a statement referring to some of users data available on dark web said that it is entirely possible that any user could have uploaded her/his information on multiple platforms.

Homegrown Fintech Platform MobiKwik Raises INR 52 Cr Led By Hindustan Media Ventures

MobiKwik will use the fresh capital for growth in all its key business segments, i.e. digital credit and cards, consumer payments and payment gateway

Fintech Firm MobiKwik Prepares To Go For IPO in 2022

The organization promoted Chandan Joshi as company's co-founder and chief executive officer of payments business, as a preparation to go public

Lessons from WeWork and Uber IPOs for Start-ups

It is noteworthy that lenses used by private and public investors are quite different

Mobile Wallets All Set to Embrace Interoperability As RBI Issues Direction

With the directive, the PPI industry is all set for 5x growth in next 2-3years.

How India's Fintech Players Became the Knights in Shining Armour During the Kerala Floods

Fintech companies made the common man's contribution really easy

Words of Wisdom for Every Shepreneur Out There

It's easy to give in to feelings of self-doubt and back down from challenges. But that's certainly not what being a strong woman is all about

Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?

India has made enormous strides in payment systems, and the numbers are growing rapidly

These Fintech Start-ups don't Believe in Payments Banking

After PayTM, rivals say they do not want to head the same way and have other plans in mind

Everyone Wants A Bite Of India's Hot Digital Wallet Market

Last month, online marketplace Amazon India, which has already taken the homegrown e-commerce companies by storm, was granted licence to operate a pre-paid payment wallet.

Your Digital Wallet is Not Hacked if Your Money Got Debited But Not Credited

When it comes to money, any technical glitch is often perceived as a big issue.