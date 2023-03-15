Bend It Like Bipin; the Co-Founder and CEO Of MobiKwik Knows That All Work and No Play Makes Jack a Dull Boy

The avid football player entered the sports fraternity as a child and has not looked back since then

Co-heading a Rs 543.2 crore revenue-generating fintech startup is daunting and stressful, but Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, MobiKwik knows that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. The avid football player entered the sports fraternity as a child and has not looked back since then.

When did you begin following football and playing the sport?

I have been watching football since we had a black and white TV when I was about 10-11 years. I remember watching the FIFA World Cup Italia 90 and being in absolute awe of the sport. Since then, I have followed every World Cup. As for playing the sport, I didn't start actively until my 20s when I joined my company's football team. And let's just say, I ended up buying an Xbox just to play FIFA - that's how hooked I was!

What position do you play at?

I like to think of myself as a versatile player, but my go-to positions are center forward and winger. It is always great to mix things up and keep the opponents guessing.

How often do you play? Did the frequency increase in and post Pandemic?

At MobiKwik, we have been playing since 2015, and now I play regularly with a club we formed recently in our residential complex. Now we play two-three times a week. As for the pandemic, let's just say we didn't let it stop us. We took our games online and continued to play virtually when we could.

Any fond memory of a game you played which has stayed with you?

We play competitively, although we are not very competitive. It's hard to pick a specific memory when you have played 100+ games in the last one year. However, there was one game that stands out. It was a rainy day, we were down 1-0 in the first half, but we managed to make a comeback and score two goals in the second half to win the game. That victory was special.

Are there any similarities between being a football player and being an entrepreneur?

Football is a team sport, and it's all about clicking and playing as a team. There are times when a team has really good individual players, but if the balance is not there or they don't pass properly, they can't perform well in a game. There's also a team captain or leader whose job is to organize the team when they are playing, making sure everyone is playing the way they were coached to. Of course, the most critical piece is the coach who builds the strategy, the team recruitment and composition, including playing eleven and squad depth and giving feedback to individual players on how to improve. I could go on and on, but these are the same concepts which apply in building a new successful business. In fact, one of the best business books I have enjoyed is written by Alex Ferguson, who is arguably the best football coach ever.

Your favourite club or team?

I support Liverpool and Argentina.

What's your workout routine?

My workout routine is essential to keep up with the demands of my job. I like to mix it up, but my go-to is playing football two-three times a week.