Get All Access for $5/mo

BlueGreen Ventures Unveils USD 75 Mn Fund for Early-Stage Startups and IPO-Ready Companies BlueGreen Ventures aims to focus on early-stage startups in climate tech, fintech, and B2C, with investments of INR 7-12 crore, and supports IPO-ready companies via secondary investments of INR 20-30 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BlueGreen Ventures founders Anup Jain & Rajeev Suri

BlueGreen Ventures, founded by investment veterans Rajeev Suri and Anup Jain, has launched a USD 75 million venture fund aimed at nurturing India's burgeoning early-stage startup ecosystem.

Anchored by support from global CEOs, CXOs, Indian founders, and prominent firms, the fund seeks to drive high growth sectors within India's dynamic startup landscape, according to a statement released by the firm.

"We are privileged to have the full support of the ecosystem as we approach our first close," Suri and Jain said. "They have placed their trust in us, recognising our commitment, values, and passion for partnering with founders to create success stories."

BlueGreen Ventures adopts a strategic two-pronged investment approach. The first focus area targets early-stage startups, spanning Seed to Series A rounds, in high-impact sectors like climate tech, sustainability, fintech for "new India," and B2C businesses.

BlueGreen intends to lead investments in this space with cheque sizes ranging from INR 7 crore to INR 12 crore, working closely with founders to help navigate the unique challenges of early growth stages.

The second focus area includes mature companies approaching IPO readiness over the next four to five years. Through secondary investments, BlueGreen will support these firms with cheque sizes between INR 20 crore and INR 30 crore, offering them the capital and guidance needed to achieve market maturity.

This strategy has already attracted significant interest among limited partners (LPs), intrigued by India's robust growth potential. To reinforce its climate investments, BlueGreen has appointed Sophie Lambin, CEO and founder of Kite Insights and The Climate School, as a strategic advisor. Lambin's experience with companies like L'Oréal and Citibank enhances BlueGreen's commitment to sustainability.

Suri and Jain bring extensive experience, with their prior investments delivering over 60% IRR from 2018 to 2021 and nearly returning the full principal amount to LPs.

Their portfolio includes notable startups like BatterySmart, Zupee, Beato, Werize, Karbon, Ixigo, Vedantu, Mobikwik, CarDekho, Wright Research, Bimaplan, Nxtwave, and Varaha, underscoring their expertise in identifying and fostering high-growth companies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James