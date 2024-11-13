BlueGreen Ventures aims to focus on early-stage startups in climate tech, fintech, and B2C, with investments of INR 7-12 crore, and supports IPO-ready companies via secondary investments of INR 20-30 crore.

BlueGreen Ventures, founded by investment veterans Rajeev Suri and Anup Jain, has launched a USD 75 million venture fund aimed at nurturing India's burgeoning early-stage startup ecosystem.

Anchored by support from global CEOs, CXOs, Indian founders, and prominent firms, the fund seeks to drive high growth sectors within India's dynamic startup landscape, according to a statement released by the firm.

"We are privileged to have the full support of the ecosystem as we approach our first close," Suri and Jain said. "They have placed their trust in us, recognising our commitment, values, and passion for partnering with founders to create success stories."

BlueGreen Ventures adopts a strategic two-pronged investment approach. The first focus area targets early-stage startups, spanning Seed to Series A rounds, in high-impact sectors like climate tech, sustainability, fintech for "new India," and B2C businesses.

BlueGreen intends to lead investments in this space with cheque sizes ranging from INR 7 crore to INR 12 crore, working closely with founders to help navigate the unique challenges of early growth stages.

The second focus area includes mature companies approaching IPO readiness over the next four to five years. Through secondary investments, BlueGreen will support these firms with cheque sizes between INR 20 crore and INR 30 crore, offering them the capital and guidance needed to achieve market maturity.

This strategy has already attracted significant interest among limited partners (LPs), intrigued by India's robust growth potential. To reinforce its climate investments, BlueGreen has appointed Sophie Lambin, CEO and founder of Kite Insights and The Climate School, as a strategic advisor. Lambin's experience with companies like L'Oréal and Citibank enhances BlueGreen's commitment to sustainability.

Suri and Jain bring extensive experience, with their prior investments delivering over 60% IRR from 2018 to 2021 and nearly returning the full principal amount to LPs.

Their portfolio includes notable startups like BatterySmart, Zupee, Beato, Werize, Karbon, Ixigo, Vedantu, Mobikwik, CarDekho, Wright Research, Bimaplan, Nxtwave, and Varaha, underscoring their expertise in identifying and fostering high-growth companies.