News and Trends

MoEngage Raises USD 180 Mn More in Series F Funding

The latest fundraise follows the USD 100 million secured in November 2025, taking the total Series F capital to USD 280 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

TR Capital Acquires Stakes in MoEngage, Shadowfax, and Whatfix for Over USD 50 Mn

The transaction was completed with global investment firm Eight Roads Ventures, which is backed by Fidelity.

News and Trends

Multiples Acquires Minority Stake in INSTANT-XP

The investment aims to accelerate the company's growth, enhance technological capabilities, and expand its service offerings.