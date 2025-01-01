MoEngage
MoEngage Raises USD 180 Mn More in Series F Funding
The latest fundraise follows the USD 100 million secured in November 2025, taking the total Series F capital to USD 280 million.
This Week's Top Funding Deals: MoEngage, Spacewood, Kshema, and Goyaz Lead the Pack
Key funding rounds between Nov 01–07
TR Capital Acquires Stakes in MoEngage, Shadowfax, and Whatfix for Over USD 50 Mn
The transaction was completed with global investment firm Eight Roads Ventures, which is backed by Fidelity.
Multiples Acquires Minority Stake in INSTANT-XP
The investment aims to accelerate the company's growth, enhance technological capabilities, and expand its service offerings.