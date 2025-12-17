MoEngage Raises USD 180 Mn More in Series F Funding The latest fundraise follows the USD 100 million secured in November 2025, taking the total Series F capital to USD 280 million.

[L-R] Raviteja Dodda and Yashwanth Kumar, Co-founders of MoEngage

MoEngage, a customer engagement platform for consumer brands, has raised an additional USD 180 million as part of its Series F funding round.

The latest fundraise follows the USD 100 million secured in November 2025, taking the total Series F capital to USD 280 million. The round was led by new investors ChrysCapital and Dragon Funds, along with Schroders Capital, while existing backers TR Capital and B Capital also participated.

The company said the new funds will be used to accelerate product innovation around its Merlin AI suite. It also plans to expand its go to market teams across North America and the EMEA region. In addition, MoEngage is exploring strategic acquisitions that could help broaden its platform capabilities or support faster global expansion.

MoEngage, which is based in California and Bengaluru, has also completed its second employee tender offer valued at around USD 15 million. This initiative provided liquidity to 259 current and former employees. The transaction included select secondary sales by early investors such as Eight Roads Ventures, Helion Venture Partners, Z47, and Ventureast.

Founded in 2014 by Raviteja Dodda and Yashwanth Kumar, MoEngage provides insight driven customer engagement tools that help brands connect with users across web, mobile, email, and messaging channels.

Its offerings include MoEngage Inform, which supports the delivery of transactional messages like one time passwords and account updates through a single API, separate from marketing activity. The platform also offers product analytics that combine behavioral data with real time engagement insights.

MoEngage serves more than 1,350 consumer brands across 75 countries and reaches over 2 billion users every month.
