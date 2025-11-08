Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a week that showcased the growing strength and diversity of India's startup ecosystem, several companies secured significant investments across sectors ranging from technology-driven insurance to modular furniture and jewelry retail. Each of these enterprises demonstrates how innovation, digital transformation, and market understanding can combine to attract global investors and fuel business expansion.

MoEngage (Customer Engagement Platform)

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform that empowers brands to understand user behavior and create personalised, cross-channel campaigns. Its AI-powered system supports mobile push notifications, email, SMS, in-app, and web communications, enabling data-driven marketing strategies for enhanced customer retention.

Inception: 2014

2014 Headquartered: California, with major offices in Bengaluru

California, with major offices in Bengaluru Founders: Raviteja Dodda and Yashwanth Kumar

Raviteja Dodda and Yashwanth Kumar Funding Amount: USD 100 Million

USD 100 Million Investors: Goldman Sachs Alternatives, A91 Partners

Spacewood Furnishers (Furniture Manufacturing & Retail)

Spacewood Furnishers is a leading provider of modular furniture solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Its portfolio includes modular kitchens, wardrobes, office furniture, doors, and institutional products, distributed through exclusive showrooms, dealer networks, and online platforms across India.

Inception: 1996

1996 Headquartered: Nagpur

Nagpur Founders: Kirit Joshi and Vivek Deshpande, joined by Nitin Sudame in 2011

Kirit Joshi and Vivek Deshpande, joined by Nitin Sudame in 2011 Funding Amount: USD 36 Million

USD 36 Million Investors: A91 Partners

Kshema General Insurance (Insurance Technology)

Kshema General Insurance focuses on technology-driven insurance solutions, primarily catering to agriculture. Its products include AI-based crop insurance schemes, property and health insurance, and weather alert services that support farmers with predictive insights and protection against diverse risks.

Inception: 2018

2018 Headquartered: Hyderabad

Hyderabad Founders: Natraj Nukala

Natraj Nukala Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

USD 20 Million Investors: Green Climate Fund (GCF)

Goyaz (Jewelry Manufacturing & Retail)

Goyaz is a jewelry brand specialising in gold-plated silver ornaments that fuse traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Its product line features bridal sets, chokers, bangles, and earrings, offering elegant yet affordable alternatives to traditional gold jewelry.