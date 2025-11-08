This Week's Top Funding Deals: MoEngage, Spacewood, Kshema, and Goyaz Lead the Pack Key funding rounds between Nov 01–07
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
In a week that showcased the growing strength and diversity of India's startup ecosystem, several companies secured significant investments across sectors ranging from technology-driven insurance to modular furniture and jewelry retail. Each of these enterprises demonstrates how innovation, digital transformation, and market understanding can combine to attract global investors and fuel business expansion.
MoEngage (Customer Engagement Platform)
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform that empowers brands to understand user behavior and create personalised, cross-channel campaigns. Its AI-powered system supports mobile push notifications, email, SMS, in-app, and web communications, enabling data-driven marketing strategies for enhanced customer retention.
- Inception: 2014
- Headquartered: California, with major offices in Bengaluru
- Founders: Raviteja Dodda and Yashwanth Kumar
- Funding Amount: USD 100 Million
- Investors: Goldman Sachs Alternatives, A91 Partners
Spacewood Furnishers (Furniture Manufacturing & Retail)
Spacewood Furnishers is a leading provider of modular furniture solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Its portfolio includes modular kitchens, wardrobes, office furniture, doors, and institutional products, distributed through exclusive showrooms, dealer networks, and online platforms across India.
- Inception: 1996
- Headquartered: Nagpur
- Founders: Kirit Joshi and Vivek Deshpande, joined by Nitin Sudame in 2011
- Funding Amount: USD 36 Million
- Investors: A91 Partners
Kshema General Insurance (Insurance Technology)
Kshema General Insurance focuses on technology-driven insurance solutions, primarily catering to agriculture. Its products include AI-based crop insurance schemes, property and health insurance, and weather alert services that support farmers with predictive insights and protection against diverse risks.
- Inception: 2018
- Headquartered: Hyderabad
- Founders: Natraj Nukala
- Funding Amount: USD 20 Million
- Investors: Green Climate Fund (GCF)
Goyaz (Jewelry Manufacturing & Retail)
Goyaz is a jewelry brand specialising in gold-plated silver ornaments that fuse traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Its product line features bridal sets, chokers, bangles, and earrings, offering elegant yet affordable alternatives to traditional gold jewelry.
- Inception: 2023
- Headquartered: Hyderabad
- Founders: Priyanka Vemuluri
- Funding Amount: USD 14.6 Million
- Investor: Norwest