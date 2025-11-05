MoEngage Bags $100 Mn to Scale Marketing AI Agents and Expand in North America The funding comes during the company's efforts to amp up its global expansion plans, with the North America region now contributing the largest share of its revenue. The company's total funding now exceeds USD 250 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder, MoEngage.

MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform for consumer brands, has announced that existing investor Goldman Sachs Alternatives and new investor A91 Partners have invested USD 100 million.

The funding comes during the company's efforts to amp up its global expansion plans, with the North America region now contributing the largest share of its revenue. The company's total funding now exceeds USD 250 million.

The company said that the funding will now accelerate innovation across its 'Customer Engagement Platform', with a focus on expanding Merlin AI, which is a suite of AI agents, including its newer offerings like offer and campaign decisioning agents and Glance. MoEngage will also expand its go-to-market and customer-facing teams in North America and EMEA.

"Our global momentum on top of our category leadership in Asia is a validation that consumer brands are moving beyond legacy marketing clouds. Over 300 enterprises worldwide have turned to MoEngage for its ease of use and AI-led agility, achieving time-to-value within weeks of migration. These enterprise migrations have accelerated our growth in the North America and EMEA regions," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder, MoEngage.

Hope Barrett, Sr. Director of Martech at SoundCloud, said, "MoEngage has been an incredible partner in our growth journey. Their platform enabled us to seamlessly migrate more than 120 million users in just 12 weeks and leverage AI-driven insights to accelerate product launches that have strengthened retention across our paid user base."

Rajat Sood, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said, "Our investment in MoEngage reflects Goldman Sachs' commitment to backing category-leading technology platforms that are leveraging AI for serving enterprises globally. By leveraging our global network, expertise, and capital, we look forward to helping the company accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and deliver lasting value to its customers."

Kaushik Anand, Partner at A91 Partners, added, "We have gotten to know the MoEngage team over the last six years and have been impressed by their ability to constantly innovate and expand their product offerings. We are excited to back MoEngage as they look to scale their global customer footprint by empowering marketing and product teams with cutting-edge technology to build and retain customer relationships."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

The Policy Exchange Raises $1.5 Million in Series B Funding

According to a press release, the funds raised will be used towards its technology infrastructure, building an organizational structure, and driving market awareness.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Black Gold Recycling Acquires Majority Stake in Reteck Envirotech

The partnership will expand sustainable recycling solutions for lithium-ion batteries, plastics, solar panels, and end-of-life electronics.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Is India's Convenience Food Market the Next Big Bet for Food Entrepreneurs?

India's addressable consumer base for convenient foods has grown from 50 million to nearly 80 million in two years, driven by urbanization and quick commerce expansion

By Saumyangi Yadav
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old Quit Her Job to Pursue a $13k-a-Month Side Hustle

Michelle Hu followed her passion for beauty and organization into business.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams