The funding will help Kshema expand insurance access for small farmers, enhance underwriting capacity, and upgrade its technology platform for climate-smart, data-driven farming support.

Kshema General Insurance Ltd has received approval for USD 20 million capital infusion from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the world's largest climate investment vehicle created under the Paris Agreement.

This marks GCF's first support for a micro-insurance initiative aimed at helping India's smallholder farmers manage climate-related risks.

The funding will allow Kshema to expand its reach among small and marginal farmers, who form 86 percent of India's farming community. It will also strengthen the company's underwriting capacity and improve access to affordable insurance for vulnerable agricultural workers.

Kshema plans to invest in its technology platform, the Kshema Cognitive Engine, which provides weather alerts, crop health insights, and guidance on sustainable farming practices along with insurance services.

Founded in 2018 by Natraj Nukala and licensed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India in 2023, the Hyderabad-based firm offers AI-driven crop protection products such as Sukriti, Prakriti, and Samriddhi, along with its bancassurance plan Kisan Sathi. The company also provides health and motor insurance using digital solutions for personalised coverage.

In India, Kshema competes with insurers such as Agriculture Insurance Company of India, ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, and Reliance General Insurance in the crop insurance sector.