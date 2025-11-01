Goyaz has said that the capital will be used to fuel growth, with plans to expand retail presence across major Indian cities and also strengthen its design and manufacturing capabilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Goyaz, an occasion-led gold-plated silver jewellery brand, has announced that it has raised INR 130 crore in Series A funding led by Norwest. The round is Goyaz's first institutional investment.

Goyaz has said that the capital will be used to fuel growth, with plans to expand retail presence across major Indian cities and also strengthen its design and manufacturing capabilities. The company claims the push will further enhance its omnichannel presence, accelerate growth, diversify its portfolio, and deepen the brand's presence across both metro and tier-II markets.

Founded in January 2023, Goyaz has expanded to 18 stores across multiple states to date.

Priyanka Vemuluri, Founder and CEO of Goyaz, "We are delighted to welcome Norwest as our inaugural institutional investor. Their partnership empowers us to broaden the reach of our meticulously crafted occasion jewellery. With Norwest's strategic guidance, we aim to accelerate growth, diversify our collections, and strengthen our retail presence across key markets. Our mission remains to make premium craftsmanship accessible to every Indian household."

Niren Shah, Managing Director and Head of Norwest India, said, "With gold prices soaring, traditional jewellery has become out of reach for many consumers. Goyaz captures a strong shift in consumer behaviour — blending cultural heritage with modern design and affordability. We believe Goyaz is pioneering a new and scalable category in Indian jewellery."

"Priyanka and Ravi have built a profitable, tech-enabled business with strong unit economics and a clear customer focus. We're thrilled to partner with them as they lead this emerging category," said Ankit Prasad, Principal at Norwest India.