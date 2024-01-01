Mokobara
Deepika Padukone's 82°E Set to Raise INR 50 Cr for Expansion
With the raised capital, the Mumbai-based brand aims for expansion and growth.
Sauce.vc Announces the Launch of its 3rd Fund, Targeting INR 250 Cr
The New Delhi-based investment firm aims to back 15–16 consumer brands in their early stages.
Travel and Lifestyle Brand Mokobara Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B Led by Peak XV Partners
Bengaluru-based luggage brand Mokobara aims to use the raised funds to expedite retail and global expansions in FY24.
Deepika Padukone-Backed Mokobara Raises $6.5 Million In Series A Funding
The fund raised will be used to scale the research and design, market expansion and launch new experience centres