mumbai

News and Trends

Meet Mumbai's Corporate Bus Service Provider

Cityflo operates a fleet of Mercedes Benz buses that have ergonomic, reclining seats and are equipped with air-suspension for comfortable ride

By Debarghya Sil
News and Trends

RentRoomi To Enter New York, London, and Hong Kong

Currently, the start-up allows people to list a room or an entire property on the platform and only charges once tenants have moved in

News and Trends

Kerala Tops Start-up Destinations of the Country: Report

The prospering ecosystem of Kerala has 2200 startups, surpassing its neighbouring states-Hyderabad and Chennai

Finance

7 Venture Capitalists Leading the Funding Scenario in Mumbai

Looking for funds in Mumbai? Approach these investor firms

Growth Strategies

New-age FMCG Businesses Changing the Way Indians Consume

With online platforms becoming the preferred option to shop, what's scope for retail businesses?

Women Entrepreneur™

Mumbai is Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

Mumbai has all the right ingredients for women leaders to thrive

Starting a Business

Mumbai Thrives to Become the FinTech Hub

Government of Maharashtra is directing all efforts towards achieving the vision

Leadership

10 Mumbai-based Startups That Made it Big

These startups have shaped India's startup ecosystem from scratch

Starting a Business

Has Maharashtra Government Been Doing Enough to Foster Startups in the State?

The initiatives taken by the state government to push the startup culture in Mumbai Until a few years ago, entrepreneurship and starting up were considered a taboo

Starting a Business

Unlocking the Potential of Mumbai's Startup Ecosystem

The third largest home for startups in the country, Mumbai has many hidden gems

Growth Strategies

What's Driving the Startup Ecosystem in Mumbai?

Understanding the hidden potential in Mumbai's disruptive organizations

News and Trends

World's Fastest Growing Economy is Leading the Race in Flexible Work Spaces across Asia, Here's Why

The growth can be attributed to the expansion of domestic operators, which currently account for about 60 per cent of the total flexible stock

Leadership

#3 Things that Helped this Regional CEO to Stay on India's Biggest Real Estate Group's Top Management Role for a Decade

Once you have ownership of a problem, you actually innovate far more to become an entrepreneur in fine ways says Shaishav Dharia

News and Trends

This Is The Most Sought After Smartphone Brand For Aspirational Indians (No, It's Not Apple)

A new survey by CyberMedia Research suggests that Indians are quickly moving over their predilection for Apple