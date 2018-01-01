mumbai

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in His Many Hues of India
Trudeau was conferred by the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before he met with the Prime Minister of India
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
'If I Could Give 100x Growth To My Employer, Why Couldn't I Do It For My Own Company'
While working with top companies such as Batliboi and Voltas, Duggal realized how his sales and marketing capabilities can help him build his own empire
Komal Nathani & Sunil Pol | 4 min read
How This Brand is Fighting Language Barriers in Asia
The company believes the model of face to face content provides significant results in terms of learning progress when compared to any online English speaking course.
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
#3 Reasons Why You Should Watch Out For Sanjay Dutt's Comeback
Though Bhoomi is his official come back after his jail term, but this is not his first comeback attempt
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Metros Overburdened, Tier-II Cities Emerging As New Employment Hotspots
Today, cities like Indore, Pune, Surat, Patna, and Jaipur record an economic growth rate of above 40 per cent, much higher than that of Kolkata, or even Mumbai
Amit Jain | 3 min read
This Indian Entrepreneur Holds Events Globally From Belgium Through WhatsApp
"We create multiple groups on WhatsApp, all catering to different aspects of the event like speaker co-ordination groups, volunteer management."
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
