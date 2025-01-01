NABVENTURES
News and Trends
Eggoz Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Gaja Capital to Fuel Market Expansion
Existing investors including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Merisis Opportunities Fund, Nabventures, Blue Dot Capital, and Artek Chemicals also participated in the round.
News and Trends
Tan90 Thermal Solutions Raises INR 20 Cr Series A Led by NABVENTURES
With these funds, Tan90 aims to expand its footprint to 10 additional cities in the coming months, with a particular focus on Tier-II cities.
News and Trends
VilCart Secures USD 10 Mn Funding to Transform Rural Commerce
The funding round saw participation from AI-X B.V., Spark Capital, and existing investor Nabventures.
News and Trends
Agritech Platform TraceX Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round
Funds would be used to scale up operations across India as well as internationally