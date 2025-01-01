NABVENTURES

Eggoz Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Gaja Capital to Fuel Market Expansion

Existing investors including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Merisis Opportunities Fund, Nabventures, Blue Dot Capital, and Artek Chemicals also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Tan90 Thermal Solutions Raises INR 20 Cr Series A Led by NABVENTURES

With these funds, Tan90 aims to expand its footprint to 10 additional cities in the coming months, with a particular focus on Tier-II cities.

VilCart Secures USD 10 Mn Funding to Transform Rural Commerce

The funding round saw participation from AI-X B.V., Spark Capital, and existing investor Nabventures.

Agritech Platform TraceX Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Funds would be used to scale up operations across India as well as internationally