Avis Hospital has raised USD 2.5 million from NABVENTURES, the venture capital arm of NABARD, in a strategic growth round facilitated by private investment banking firm Equity 360.

The funds will be deployed to expand the hospital's services into over 15 tier II and tier III cities, with a strong focus on rural outreach through mobile screening camps and advanced diagnostic technology.

Dr Rajah V Koppala, a US trained Vascular and Interventional Radiologist, founded Avis Hospital to address chronic venous insufficiency, commonly known as varicose veins. Speaking on the initiative, he said, "Every time I saw a farmer limping or a mother struggling to walk her child to school, I knew we had to build something different."

Avis Hospital, headquartered in Hyderabad, is India's only dedicated centre for the treatment of varicose veins. It uses minimally invasive procedures including EVLT and laser therapy and has treated over 40,000 patients to date.

Sumeet Seraf, Founder of Equity 360, highlighted, "This is not just about health but about livelihood and dignity in rural communities." Ashish Choudhury, Chief Investment Officer at NABVENTURES, added, "Avis Hospital brings together clinical excellence and rural relevance, offering scalable healthcare solutions."

Avis Hospital aims to build a rural-first network prioritising affordability, access, and awareness across India.