The below startups have announced their latest funding rounds.

Zeus Hygia Raises USD 2.5 Mn from NABVENTURES

Zeus Hygia has secured USD 2.5 million in Series A funding from NABVENTURES, the venture capital arm of NABARD.

The funding will support expansion in North America and Southeast Asia, advance research and development, and accelerate the creation of innovative nutraceutical ingredients targeting pain relief, weight control, women's health, and healthy aging.

"The investment affirms our scientific foundation and mission to develop clinically supported natural ingredients," said Dr Arunkanth Krishnakumar, Co-founder and CEO of Zeus Hygia.

Founded in 2018 by Dr Krishnakumar and Shankaranarayanan Jeyakodi, Zeus Hygia produces patented, evidence-based herbal extracts tailored for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and over-the-counter markets. The company operates on a business-to-business model and supplies high-efficacy plant-based ingredients to wellness companies across more than 15 countries.

Its product line includes eight proprietary branded ingredients such as BioSOLVE Curcumin, Grantria, and Stadice, with several others under development. Zeus Hygia holds nine patents and supports its innovations through over 20 scientific publications. Its technology platforms enable the delivery of safe and natural active ingredients.

Zeus Hygia has established a unit in the United States and is entering Southeast Asia through strategic partnerships. The company expects international markets to contribute nearly 70 percent of its revenue within three years, signaling strong global demand for its plant-derived solutions.

Deep Algorithm Solutions Raises INR 10.8 Cr from Unicorn India Ventures

Cybersecurity and AI startup Deep Algorithm Solutions has raised Rs 10.8 crore in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The funds will be used to expand engineering and threat intelligence teams, boost go-to-market efforts in India and Southeast Asia, and enhance integration with enterprise platforms such as Azure AD and Okta.

The capital will also support the development of its behavioral AI and fraud analytics engine. "We are solving complex challenges in identity security and fraud prevention using indigenous AI. This investment affirms our belief in continuous authentication and behavioral intelligence," said JP Mishra, Founder and CEO.

Founded in December 2021 by JP Mishra, Deep Algorithm Solutions specialises in cybersecurity for digital financial systems. The company's key offerings include adapIDAI, an adaptive behavioral identity engine, and BotShield, which mitigates zero-day attacks, DDoS threats, and application-level vulnerabilities.

In the past year, Deep Algorithm has completed deployments at a private bank, a government agency, and a hospital. It has secured a government patent, filed for an international one, and is currently in talks with banks and fintech firms in India and abroad.

With plans to expand into Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kenya, South Africa, and the UAE, the startup is also working on channel partnerships and preparing to launch a SaaS model for mid-sized enterprises.

Zulu Club Raises USD 250K from TDV Partners

Zulu Club has secured USD 250,000 in pre-seed funding from TDV Partners to expand its presence across Delhi NCR.

The Gurgaon-based startup will deploy the capital to strengthen its logistics infrastructure, enhance personalisation features, and build deeper partnerships with local retailers.

"We're building Zulu Club to reintroduce trust and experience into fashion shopping," said Adarsh Bhatia, founder of Zulu Club. "Consumers want speed, but not at the cost of confidence."

Founded in 2024 by Adarsh Bhatia, Zulu Club offers a hyperlocal shopping experience that connects users to nearby malls and outlet stores via its app. The service allows customers to receive curated Try-at-Home kits with multiple items, try them on at their convenience, and pay only for what they keep.

Zulu Club blends AI-powered curation with human-assisted personal shopping. Its flagship 100-minute delivery model targets millennial and Gen Z users who prioritize convenience and personalisation. The platform aims to reduce return rates and increase average order value by allowing consumers to try items before purchasing.

The startup is currently operational in Gurugram and plans to expand across key neighborhoods in Delhi NCR. Its model addresses major challenges in online fashion such as low trust, poor fit, and high return rates, while also helping local retailers reach a broader customer base.